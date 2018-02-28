FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 28, 2018 / 2:24 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

Herbalife plans stock split, to change name

1 分钟阅读

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Herbalife said it plans to change its corporate name, refinance debt and effect a 2-for-1 stock split as part of initiatives to boost shareholder returns.

Herbalife intends to change its name to ‘Herbalife Nutrition Ltd’ and is seeking to refinance a portion of its $1.15 billion outstanding convertible notes due Aug. 15, 2019.

The company said it also intends to pursue a “modified Dutch auction” tender offer seeking to purchase between $450 million and up to $650 million of shares of its outstanding common stock. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below