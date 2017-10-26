FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hershey's profit rises 20 pct in 3rd quarter
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 上午11点13分 / 1 天内

Hershey's profit rises 20 pct in 3rd quarter

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hershey Co’s profit rose 20 percent in the third quarter, as the maker of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey’s Kisses benefited from cost-cutting efforts as well as lower cocoa prices.

Net income rose to $273.3 million or $1.28 per share in the quarter ended Oct. 1, from $227.4 million or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose slightly to $2.03 billion from $2 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below