#路透调查
#美俄关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 1, 2018 / 12:19 PM / a day ago

Hershey's quarterly sales miss expectations

1 分钟阅读

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hershey Co on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts’ estimates, hurt partly by the timing of shipments in North America and weak demand in international markets.

Sales fell 1.5 percent to $1.94 billion, missing analysts’ estimate of $1.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, net income rose to $181.1 million, or 85 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $116.9 million, 55 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
