Hertz Global 3rd-qtr revenue edges up 1 pct

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported a 1.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, partly driven by better pricing in the United States.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $93 million, or $1.12 per shares, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $44 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.42 per share in the quarter.

Revenue rose 1.2 percent to $2.57 billion. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)