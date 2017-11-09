FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hertz quarterly profit rises with higher revenue
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 晚上9点23分 / 更新于 17 小时前

Hertz quarterly profit rises with higher revenue

1 分钟阅读

DETROIT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit as increased revenues and improved revenue management offset canceled reservations in hurricane-impacted parts of the United States.

Estero, Florida-based Hertz reported third-quarter net income of $93 million, or $1.12 per share, up from $42 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $1.42 per share. Analysts on that basis had expected earnings per share of $1.35.

Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Leslie Adler

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below