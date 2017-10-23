FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hess Corp to sell its interests in offshore Equatorial Guinea
Hess Corp to sell its interests in offshore Equatorial Guinea

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Oil producer Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its interests in offshore Equatorial Guinea to Kosmos Energy and Trident Energy for $650 million.

The company, which reached a $200 million tax settlement with Equatorial Guinea earlier in the day, said net production from the assets averaged 28,000 barrels of oil per day.

Hess holds an 85 percent interest and is the operator of the Ceiba and Okume fields.

Tullow Oil holds a 15 percent interest and Equatorial Guinea holds a 5 percent carried interest.

Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

