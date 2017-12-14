FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elliott seeks to remove CEO John Hess of Hess Corp- WSJ
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
December 14, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

Elliott seeks to remove CEO John Hess of Hess Corp- WSJ

1 分钟阅读

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp is readying for a new fight with U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp hoping it can remove its Chief Executive John Hess, or push him to sell all or part of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

New-York based Elliott, which owns 6.7 percent of Hess, is seeking changes including a dividend cut in “favor of stock buybacks”, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Hess spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.

Elliott Management had earlier called for the break up of the company and said it may nominate directors to its board. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)

