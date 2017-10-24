FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aker BP chairman says dividend may rise further in case of new deals
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 早上7点00分 / 1 天内

Aker BP chairman says dividend may rise further in case of new deals

1 分钟阅读

OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) -

** Chairman in Aker BP Oeyvind Eriksen says the announced increase in dividend after the acquisition of Hess Norge for $2 billion is consistent with guidance and dividend policy from Aker BP

** Aker BP raises annual dividend to $350 million from current $250 million

** “When we announced the $250 mln policy we said we will consider to increase nominal annual dividend paid when and if Aker BP does new acquisitions. In addition we said we expect another step change when Johan Sverdrup comes on stream in 2019.”

** Eriksen said Aker BP will stick to dividend policy and continue to do adjustments and increase dividend when and if we announce new transactions like the one we announced today

** Aker BP expects to close Hess Norge deal in current quarter and also announce first dividend for new company which will be paid out in Q1 2018 (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below