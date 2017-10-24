FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aker BP in $2 bln deal to buy Norway unit of Hess
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
2017年10月24日 / 早上6点00分 / 1 天前

Aker BP in $2 bln deal to buy Norway unit of Hess

2 分钟阅读

OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Aker BP has agreed to buy the Norwegian unit of U.S. oil firm Hess in a $2 billion deal to further expand its portfolio, the companies said on Tuesday.

Aker BP will raise $500 million in new equity to help pay for the deal, in a share issue fully underwritten by its top owners, investment firm Aker ASA and oil major BP .

“Aker BP has a clear ambition to be the leading independent offshore exploration and production (E&P) company. This transaction is an important step in that direction,” Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik said in a statement.

Following the deal, Aker BP plans to raise its dividend to $350 million per year from $250 million, with the first increase planned for the fourth-quarter dividend payment of 2017.

The transaction raises Aker BP’s stake in Norway’s Valhall and Hod fields to 100 percent, it said.

“Aker BP will subsequently seek to sell or swap a minority interest in the fields to partners who want to work together with Aker BP to proactively target the upside potential in the area,” it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

