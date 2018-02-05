FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 12:41 PM / in a day

Hess Corp posts 13th straight quarterly loss

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Hess Corp, which is locked in a battle with activist investor Elliott Management Corp, posted its 13th straight quarter of losses on Monday as the company struggled to rein in expenses.

Net loss attributable to the company was $2.68 billion, or $8.57 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to a loss of $4.89 billion, or $15.65 per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included a $3.75 billion charge on deferred tax assets.

Total revenue in the reported quarter fell to $1.30 billion from $1.39 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

