FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Hexindai says strict credit risk practices to drive growth
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 下午3点03分 / 更新于 12 小时前

China's Hexindai says strict credit risk practices to drive growth

Shu Zhang, Matthew Miller

3 分钟阅读

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China’s Hexindai Inc, which debuted on Nasdaq on Friday, said it was betting on stringent credit risk practices to help drive growth, at a time of increased regulatory scrutiny of an opaque online-lending sector at home.

The American depositary shares of the company, priced at $10 each in the IPO, rose as much as 70 percent to $17 by 10:55 a.m. ET (1455 GMT) on their debut.

Founded in 2014 by 35 year-old An Xiaobo, Hexindai is among a slew of online finance firms seeking to profit from China’s booming and loosely regulated consumer-lending industry - a market that is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 49 percent to $620 billion by 2020, consultancy Oliver Wyman says.

But this unfettered growth of the micro-credit industry, or the so-called “pay-day” loan sector, has spurred concerns that unscrupulous operators may charge millions of borrowers excessive interest rates, increasing default risks.

It has also fanned fears of a “Minsky Moment”, or a sudden collapse of asset prices after a long period of growth, sparked by debt or currency pressures.

“What we do is very different from pay day loan firms,” Hexindai CFO Johnson Zhang told Reuters. “They are lending to marginalized groups at very high interest rates and making the people unable to escape the growing debt burden.”

“We are targeting the emerging middle class - a group of people who have credit cards, stable jobs and stable monthly income, and helping them when they need to spend a large amount for consumption,” the CFO said ahead of the listing.

Also, apart from the company’s own risk control measures and assessment of creditworthiness of borrowers, Hexindai relies on Changan Insurance to provide cover to investors on the platform in case of any default - not a very common practice in the online-lending sector - the CFO said.

Hexindai has already said it plans to use proceeds from its U.S. IPO, which raised about $50 million, to upgrade its operating structure, including risk control, privacy protection and anti-fraud and billing systems.

Hexindai’s IPO comes amid steep falls in the shares of some of its local peers after their U.S. listing reflected concerns around China’s thinly-regulated Internet-enabled finance sector.

Qudian Inc shares plunged about 30 percent last week, just days after it raised $900 million in the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese fintech firm. The stock is down 13.4 percent since listing on Oct 18 at the close on Thursday.

Hexindai had facilitated 9.7 billion yuan in loans to 56,230 borrowers as of end-June, most of which are mid-sized at 20,000 yuan to 140,000 yuan, with a typical tenor of three years, Zhang said.

Brushing aside concerns of default risks, Zhang said: “We don’t lend to people with blank credit history.” ($1 = 6.6171 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Himani Sarkar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below