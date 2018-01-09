MOVES-Hiscox names new chief underwriting officer in the U.S.

Jan 9 (Reuters) - British insurer Hiscox Ltd on Tuesday named Eric Micheals as chief underwriting officer in the U.S.

Micheals, a Hiscox Partner, has been with the company for eight years and was the lead underwriter in establishing Hiscox’s Direct and Partnerships division in the U.S. He previously served as a vice president at American International Group Inc.

Micheals is based in New York and will report to Ben Walter, chief executive officer for Hiscox in the U.S. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)