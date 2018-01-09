FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Hiscox names new chief underwriting officer in the U.S.
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
即时观点：中国12月CPI小涨PPI涨幅续回落 通胀温和料难扰动货币政策
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
2018年全球经济增速料加快至3.1% 受新兴经济体带动--世行
January 9, 2018 / 6:23 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Hiscox names new chief underwriting officer in the U.S.

1 分钟阅读

Jan 9 (Reuters) - British insurer Hiscox Ltd on Tuesday named Eric Micheals as chief underwriting officer in the U.S.

Micheals, a Hiscox Partner, has been with the company for eight years and was the lead underwriter in establishing Hiscox’s Direct and Partnerships division in the U.S. He previously served as a vice president at American International Group Inc.

Micheals is based in New York and will report to Ben Walter, chief executive officer for Hiscox in the U.S. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

