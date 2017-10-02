FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hiscox expects $225 mln net claims from hurricanes Harvey, Irma
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月2日 / 早上6点19分 / 16 天前

Hiscox expects $225 mln net claims from hurricanes Harvey, Irma

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd estimated on Monday that it would face net claims totalling about $225 million from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The company said that despite continuing uncertainty around the losses from hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the estimates were within its modelled range of claims for events of this nature and that it still had “depth of cover” in its reinsurance business.

Hiscox had previously estimated that it would see net claims of about $150 million from Hurricane Harvey.

Insurers and reinsurers are counting the costs of Harvey, which lashed Texas causing flooding that put it on the scale of Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, which ravaged several islands in the northern Caribbean, before moving into Florida’s Gulf Coast. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

