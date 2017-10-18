FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hitachi not planning to raise stake in Ansaldo STS at present
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月18日 / 下午4点10分 / 3 天内

Hitachi not planning to raise stake in Ansaldo STS at present

1 分钟阅读

MILAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Hitachi is happy with its stake of just above 50 percent in Italian rail signalling group Ansaldo STS and is not planning any bid to increase it, the head of the Hitachi Rail unit said.

Hitachi Rail CEO Alistair Dormer said the Japanese firm was a “very long term” investor in Ansaldo STS and, as such, happy with the current shareholding structure, which did not prevent Ansaldo from cooperating with the rest of the Hitachi group.

Investment funds led by Elliott Management have engaged in a feud with Hitachi since it bought Ansaldo STS in 2016. Elliott is the second biggest shareholder in Ansaldo STS, with a 22.5 percent stake, an option to buy a further 8.8 percent.

“I‘m under no pressure from Hitachi to buy anymore shares in Ansaldo STS,” Dormer told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Milan. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below