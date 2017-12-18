Hitachi aims double-digit margin by 2021, not interested in GE assets - CEO

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The head of Japan’s Hitachi Ltd said the company was aiming to improve its operating margin to double digits by fiscal 2021 from current levels of around 7 percent.

Chief Executive Toshiaki Higashihara, in an interview to reporters, also said Hitachi was not interested in assets being put up for sale by General Electric.

The U.S. conglomerate wants to get rid of at least $20 billion of assets through sales, spin-offs or other means to turn itself into a smaller, more focused company. (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Editing by Vyas Mohan)