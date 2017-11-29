FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong listing would help Aramco with huge Chinese demand for IPO -HKEX CEO
频道
专题
比特币飙破11000美元后回落 短线惊惊涨引发泡沫疑虑
比特币
比特币飙破11000美元后回落 短线惊惊涨引发泡沫疑虑
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
时事要闻
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
财新中国11月制造业PMI降至五个月低点50.8 产出预期指数创纪录低点
中国财经
财新中国11月制造业PMI降至五个月低点50.8 产出预期指数创纪录低点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月29日 / 中午12点17分 / 2 天前

Hong Kong listing would help Aramco with huge Chinese demand for IPO -HKEX CEO

1 分钟阅读

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) Chief Executive Charles Li said a Hong Kong listing by Saudi Aramco would help the oil giant to anchor huge Chinese demand for its planned IPO.

“It’s going to provide compelling benefit because they are able to use the listing to anchor very massive Chinese demand at the IPO,” Li told Reuters in an interview in Singapore, where HKEX opened its first overseas office on Wednesday.

Saudi Aramco’s CEO said in October that exchanges such as New York, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong have been looked at for a partial listing of the state company’s planned $100 billion IPO.

“It will become a great platform for the two major sovereigns to use that as a potential platform for broader level of financial or strategic investment decisions,” Li said, referring to China and Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; editing by Jason Neely)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below