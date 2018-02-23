FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 8:48 AM / a day ago

HKEX to offer concessions for U.S. and UK-listed firms to list in Hong Kong

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), the city’s exchange operator, said on Friday it plans to offer concessions to U.S. and UK-listed companies considering a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

The plans are part of the exchange’s efforts to woo blockbuster Chinese companies to its market, including tempting home tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding and Baidu that are listed in New York.

Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Jennifer Hughes; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

