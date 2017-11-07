FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-HNA's top shareholder to name ex-German minister as its CEO -source
频道
专题
特朗普访韩期间以动武警告朝鲜 但同时也采取较和缓口气
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普访韩期间以动武警告朝鲜 但同时也采取较和缓口气
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 晚上11点29分 / 更新于 4 小时前

UPDATE 1-HNA's top shareholder to name ex-German minister as its CEO -source

2 分钟阅读

(Adds HNA no comment)

By Arno Schuetze

Nov 7 (Reuters) - HNA Group’s largest shareholder, Hainan Cihang Charity Foundation Inc, is set to appoint former German economy minister and vice chancellor Philipp Roesler as its chief executive, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg, which had earlier reported the proposed appointment, added that it could be made in the coming weeks. bloom.bg/2AoNwJP

Earlier on Tuesday China’s heavily indebted airline-to-property conglomerate said it has agreed to a sale and repurchase deal on some of its shares in Spain’s NH Hotel Group to raise cash for internal financing.

HNA, which is also one of the biggest shareholders in Deutsche Bank, has taken on billions in debt to fund a $50 billion acquisition spree in the last two years and has faced rising funding costs in recent weeks as investors worry about its financial health.

HNA did not comment on the story. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Chris Reese)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below