FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
瑞士市场报道
March 8, 2018 / 6:34 AM / a day ago

HNA's Gategroup to handle catering for SunExpress

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, March 8 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group’s Gategroup unit has agreed with SunExpress to provide in-flight catering and provisioning services for the Turkish airline’s network that transports more than seven million passengers a year, Gategroup said.

It gave no financial terms for the contract, which took effect on Feb. 1. Gategroup said on Thursday it would deliver the service in partnership with Sancak Inflight Service.

HNA is in the process of floating Gategroup as it raises funds to help tackle a liquidity crunch after a flurry of acquisitions. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below