UPDATE 1-HNA Group to invest $7.6 bln in tourism, digital transformation
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 上午10点13分 / 4 天前

UPDATE 1-HNA Group to invest $7.6 bln in tourism, digital transformation

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details and context)

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Chinese aviation to financial services conglomerate HNA Group Co Ltd will invest 50 billion yuan ($7.6 billion) to promote tourism and digital transformation, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

Eric Tong, chairman of HNA Technology Group, told Reuters the amount represented “a long term investment plan” focused mainly on developing the tourism business.

Tong did not elaborate on how the funds would be raised or spent, but did not rule out “merging other companies”.

He was speaking at an event to launch a mobile application bringing together HNA’s offerings in the hospitality, aviation and financial sectors.

HNA, which has bought stakes in Hilton Worldwide Holdings , Carlson Hotels Inc. and NH Hotel Group SA, has an interest in 8,000 hotel properties at home and overseas.

It also controls more than a dozen, mostly domestic, carriers, led by flagship Hainan Airlines.

The group has seen deals stall in the face of heightened scrutiny over its ownership and finances after announcing more than $50 billion in acquisitions in a little over two years.

Tong is also chief executive of subsidiary Tianjin Tianhai Investment, which last year spent about $6 billion on U.S. technology provider Ingram Micro Inc, and $675 million for IT outsourcing firm Pactera International.

He declined to comment on Pactera’s fundraising plans, after Goldman Sachs (GS.N) suspended preliminary work on a planned U.S. initial public offering this year. ($1=6.6144 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Matthew Miller; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Clarence Fernandez)

