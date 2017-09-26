FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's HNA Group says will keep investing in the United States
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月26日 / 凌晨4点09分 / 22 天前

China's HNA Group says will keep investing in the United States

1 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - HNA Group Co, one of the most acquisitive Chinese buyers of overseas assets, will keep investing in the United States, one of its key overseas markets, the conglomerate’s Chief Executive Officer Adam Tan said on Tuesday.

HNA has been in the spotlight together with other Chinese conglomerates for the billions of dollars splashed on marquee real estate properties and global brands, as Beijing cracks downs on what it deems excessive deals.

“We still have a strong belief US and China will have a very good relationship, we will keep on investing (in) related business,” Tan said at an industry gathering.

He added that HNA was the healthiest it had ever been in the history of its growth. (Reporting by Kane Wu; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

