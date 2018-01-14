FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HNA's Tianjin Tianhai says reports that firm plans to sell Ingram Micro are false
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
图表新闻：未来一周可能主导全球市场的五大主题
国际财经
图表新闻：未来一周可能主导全球市场的五大主题
焦点：区块链热潮扩散至中国A股 但理想与现实仍有差距
深度分析
焦点：区块链热潮扩散至中国A股 但理想与现实仍有差距
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 14, 2018 / 10:41 AM / 更新于 16 hours ago

HNA's Tianjin Tianhai says reports that firm plans to sell Ingram Micro are false

1 分钟阅读

SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd, a unit of Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group, said on Sunday that media reports that the firm planned to sell Ingram Micro were false.

The firm said the company was not involved in a situation as described by Chinese media reports, which said Tianjin Tianhai was looking to sell its U.S. electronics distributor subsidiary, Ingram Micro Inc, to Synnex Corp.

“Ingram Micro is an important, strategic investment project to the company and is a key cornerstone and asset to the company’s transformation and development,” it said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

It said that Ingram Micro’s operating income in the third quarter grew 10.79 percent year-on-year and net profits rose 6.14 percent over the same period.

Tianjin Tianhai bought Ingram Micro last year for about $6 billion. The company on Friday halted share trading and said that it planned to disclose a “major plan”.

Reporting by Brenda Goh, editing by Louise Heavens

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below