WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Holiday Stationshores Inc, a chain of gas and convenience stores, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

To win antitrust approval, the companies agreed to sell 10 fuel stations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, the FTC said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Thomas)