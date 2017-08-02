FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
2017年8月2日 / 上午11点06分 / 9 天前

UPDATE 1-US oil refiner HollyFrontier's profit tops estimates

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, background)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher production and refinery margins.

HollyFrontier said its refinery gross margin jumped 29.2 percent to $11.47 per produced barrel in the second quarter ended June 30.

The company produced 483,210 barrels per day (bpd) of refined products, compared with 442,660 bpd, a year earlier.

Robust demand for refined products and declining inventories have benefited refiners, whose margins dipped sharply last year due to a gasoline and diesel glut.

Net profit attributable to HollyFrontier's shareholders was $57.8 million, or 33 cents per share in the quarter, compared with a loss of $409.4 million, or $2.33 per share, a year earlier.

HollyFrontier took an asset impairment charge of more than $600 million in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 66 cents per share, beating analysts' average expectation of 47 cents according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales and other revenue climbed 27.4 percent to $3.46 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

