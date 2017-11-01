FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier's profit surges in 3rd quarter
2017年11月1日

U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier's profit surges in 3rd quarter

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp’s profit more than tripled in the third quarter, making it the latest oil refiner to benefit from high refining margins in the aftermath of hurricanes that swept through the U.S. Southeast and Midwest.

The company said on Wednesday net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $272 million or $1.53 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $74.5 million or 42 cents per share a year earlier.

Sales and other revenue climbed to $3.72 billion from $2.85 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

