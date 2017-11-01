FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-HollyFrontier profit beats on higher refining margins; shares jump
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 上午11点03分 / 更新于 16 小时前

UPDATE 2-HollyFrontier profit beats on higher refining margins; shares jump

2 分钟阅读

* 3rd-qtr adj. EPS $1.07 vs est. $0.89

* Refining margins up 48 pct

* Shares hit near two-year high (Adds analyst comment, shares, details on quarterly results)

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, with refining margins getting a fillip from widespread disruptions caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Dallas-based HollyFrontier’s shares shot up to a 22-month high of $39.22 after the company also said it was able to record higher sales per barrel across its refineries.

Industry-wide margins for diesel and gasoline surged to more than two-year highs in early September as Harvey knocked off a fifth of the oil-refining capacity in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

HollyFrontier’s refinery gross margins surged 48 percent to $14.55 per barrel in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

“Results were a home run,” wrote Scotia Howard Weil analyst Blake Fernandez, who expects the company’s strong performance to carry over into the fourth quarter.

Net profit attributable to HollyFrontier’s shareholders more than tripled to $272 million, or $1.53 per share, in the third quarter.

The company, which mostly processes sweet crude oil, said it recorded a $111.1 million pretax gain due to an adjustment of market inventory valuation in the quarter.

Excluding items, it earned $1.07 per share. Analysts on average had estimated a profit of 89 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares were up 5.5 percent at $38.97. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Anil D‘Silva)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below