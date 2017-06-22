Short seller Cohodes keeps Home Capital short bet despite Buffett

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Short seller Marc Cohodes, who has bet against Home Capital Group Inc shares for more than two years, said on Thursday he is keeping his short position on the Canadian lender despite a capital infusion from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

"This was clearly the best deal they had," Cohodes said in a telephone interview. "If it wasn't Warren Buffett's name, the stock would be way, way, way down today."

Home Capital shares soared as much as 18 percent to its highest since April after Berkshire Hathaway agreed to provide a new C$2 billion loan facility. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)