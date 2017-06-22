FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Home Capital had interest from over 70 parties in investment
2017年6月22日

Home Capital had interest from over 70 parties in investment

TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc had interest from over 70 parties prior to agreeing to a new investment from billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Home Capital director Alan Hibben said on Thursday.

"We had over 70 people under NDA (non-disclosure agreement) within the data site. They were not just Canadians, there were global players involved with that," Hibben told analysts on a conference call.

"Other proposals that we received were not as attractive to us with respect to the cost of the backstop," he added. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

