July 12 (Reuters) - Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said it appointed Yousry Bissada as its chief executive.

Bissada's appointment is effective Aug. 3, the company said on Wednesday.

Bissada, 57, is currently the chief executive of Kanetix Ltd. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)