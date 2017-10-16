FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Home Capital to sell payment processing, prepaid card business
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月16日 / 晚上7点17分 / 5 天前

Home Capital to sell payment processing, prepaid card business

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Monday it would sell its payment processing and prepaid card business.

The sale, which also includes Home Capital’s payment services interactive gateway units, is expected to generate about C$20 million ($15.97 million) in annual savings, the lender said.

Home Capital said it expects a reduction in fee and other income of about C$18 million due to the sale.

The deal is expected to close in 2017, the company said, without identifying the buyer. ($1 = 1.25 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
