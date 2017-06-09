FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
Home Capital approached by Catalyst Capital -Globe & Mail
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月9日 / 晚上8点21分 / 2 个月内

Home Capital approached by Catalyst Capital -Globe & Mail

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - Private equity fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc recently proposed a strategic partnership with Home Capital Group Inc that would see it injecting new capital into the lender, the Toronto-based Globe & Mail newspaper reported on Friday.

Citing sources familiar with the proposal, the Globe & Mail reported that Catalyst, an asset manager that focuses on distressed companies, had also put forward a proposed new management team for Home Capital with banking experience.

Home Capital is currently recruiting a new chief executive and chief financial officer.

The report said Catalyst is understood to have lined up support for the proposal from a group of institutional investors.

Depositors have withdrawn 95 percent of funds from Home Capital's high interest savings accounts since March 27, when the company terminated the employment of former Chief Executive Martin Reid.

The withdrawals accelerated after April 19, when the Ontario Securities Commission, Canada's biggest securities regulator, accused Home Capital of making misleading statements to investors about its mortgage underwriting business.

The company has said the accusations are without merit. Its funding has stabilized.

Home Capital declined to comment. Catalyst Capital did not respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below