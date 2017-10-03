FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Home Capital says two senior execs to leave in latest reshuffle
2017年10月3日

Home Capital says two senior execs to leave in latest reshuffle

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Tuesday two senior executives would be leaving the company, in the latest reshuffle after new Chief Executive Yousry Bissada took charge in August to turn the business around.

The company said Chief Operating Officer Chris Whyte and the executive vice president for residential lending, Pino Decina, will be leaving the company.

Edward Karthaus will take over the job of residential lending sales, while the post of chief operating officer will be scrapped, Home Capital said in a statement.

In August, the company named Canaccord Genuity Group Inc veteran Brad Kotush chief financial officer.

Bissada has been tasked with rebuilding relationships for the mortgage lender after the ouster of Martin Reid as CEO, the beginning of a series of events which led investors to withdraw 95 percent of deposits from the lender’s high-interest savings accounts. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

