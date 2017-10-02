FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Home Capital cuts 10 pct of workforce
2017年10月2日

Canada's Home Capital cuts 10 pct of workforce

2 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest non-bank mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Monday it had reduced its workforce by about 10 percent since the second quarter and reaffirmed its expectation to achieve about C$15 million ($12 million) in future savings.

The company, which had initiated a cost-savings program in February, had 816 active employees as of June 30. (bit.ly/2xbelOF)

Home Capital said it is still facing high costs after investors withdrew more than 90 percent of funds from the mortgage lender’s high-interest savings accounts.

The withdrawals accelerated when the Ontario Securities Commission accused Home Capital of making misleading statements to investors about its mortgage underwriting business.

The company reached a settlement with the commission in June and accepted responsibility for misleading investors.

Home Capital said on Monday that it does not expect to record any further significant expenses as part of the program.

The lender had previously incurred restructuring costs of about C$9.7 million after tax in the first half of 2017.

($1 = 1.2505 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

