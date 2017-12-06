FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Home Depot announces $15 bln buyback program
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
2017年12月6日 / 上午11点24分 / 1 天前

Home Depot announces $15 bln buyback program

1 分钟阅读

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc, the largest U.S. home improvement chain, on Wednesday announced a $15 billion share repurchase plan and set a target to grow annual sales to between $114.7 billion and $119.8 billion by the year ending January 2021.

The company said the new buyback program, for which it did not set a time period, would replace its previous authorization.

It announced a $15 billion share repurchase program in February.

Home Depot said it expected to buy back $8 billion of shares in 2017, ahead of its investor day event later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

