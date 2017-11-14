Home Depot's quarterly profit jumps 10 pct

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc, the largest U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 10 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by demand from customers looking to repair their homes damaged by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Sales at stores open for more than a year rose 7.9 percent, above the average analyst estimate of 5.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comparable sales at U.S. stores increased 7.7 percent, above the average analyst estimate of 6 percent.

Net income rose to $2.17 billion, or $1.84 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, from $1.97 billion, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)