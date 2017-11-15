FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月15日 / 凌晨12点41分 / 1 天前

Foxconn's quarterly profit slides 39 pct amid shipment woes

1 分钟阅读

TAIPEI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and a major Apple supplier, posted a 39 percent drop in third-quarter earnings due to later-than-expected product shipments.

The iPhone X, Apple’s highly anticipated smartphone product, went on sale on Nov. 3, after facing a string of production issues centered on new technologies and features on the device.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, said third-quarter earnings came in at T$21.03 billion ($698 million), compared with T$34.64 billion a year earlier, while revenue for the quarter was flat.

Reporting By Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin

