9 天前
Shares in Hon Hai Precision open 2.16 percent higher
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月27日 / 凌晨1点25分 / 9 天前

Shares in Hon Hai Precision open 2.16 percent higher

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TAIPEI, July 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Hon Hai Precision , the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and major Apple supplier, opened 2.16 pct higher in early morning trade on Thursday.

At a U.S. White House event on Wednesday, the company that's also known as Foxconn announced plans to build a $10 billion LCD display panel screen plant in Wisconsin, a deal President Donald Trump asserted would not have happened without his efforts.

Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Michael Perry

