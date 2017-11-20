FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda to use Facebook to find owners with defective Takata airbags
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 下午1点20分 / 1 天前

Honda to use Facebook to find owners with defective Takata airbags

2 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Monday it will use Facebook Inc’s custom audiences tool to find car owners with defective Takata airbags.

The tool, which allows advertisers to reach a specified list of users, will match encrypted email addresses associated with recalled vehicle identification numbers to Facebook users.

Japan’s Takata Corp’s air bag inflators have been linked to at least 18 deaths and 180 injuries around the world because they can rupture and shoot metal fragments into vehicles.

Honda, whose vehicles account for 17 of the 18 deaths worldwide, has been by far the most aggressive in reaching out to affected customers.

A report issued on Friday by an independent monitor of the Takata recalls said more than 10 million U.S. vehicles and 18.5 million faulty Takata air bag inflators remain unrepaired in the largest ever auto recall.

Automakers have recalled or expect to recall by 2019 about 125 million vehicles worldwide to replace air bag inflators, including more than 60 million in the United States. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below