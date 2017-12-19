FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Honda says ruptured Takata airbag led to death in Louisiana
December 19, 2017 / 11:39 PM / 更新于 a day ago

American Honda says ruptured Takata airbag led to death in Louisiana

1 分钟阅读

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co’s North American unit and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed on Tuesday that a ruptured airbag inflator of Takata Corp used in a Honda Civic caused the death of the driver on July 10.

The 2004 model car involved in the crash in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was under recall but had not received the repair, the company said, adding that the ruptured inflator in the vehicle was not the original one installed.

Takata air bag inflators have been linked to at least 18 deaths and 180 injuries around the world.

Honda has so far removed over 100,000 inflators from salvage yards and has requested that major online auction sites prohibit and stop the sale of affected airbags. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

