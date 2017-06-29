FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
Honeywell, Domtar in $8.2 mln settlement over U.S. Superfund site
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月29日

Honeywell, Domtar in $8.2 mln settlement over U.S. Superfund site

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The governments of the United States, Minnesota and Wisconsin on Thursday announced an $8.2 million settlement with Honeywell International Inc , Domtar Corp and privately held XIK LLC to resolve a claim over natural resource damages at a Superfund site, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The settlement follows a complaint that the three companies are liable for discharges of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons at the site during the first half of the 20th century, the statement said. The site consists of of 255 acres of land and river embayments located primarily in Duluth, Minnesota, and extending into the St. Louis River, it said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

