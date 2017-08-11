FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
FTC says it closes investigation of Honeywell, Du Pont agreements
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月11日

FTC says it closes investigation of Honeywell, Du Pont agreements

路透新闻部

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday it had closed its investigation of several agreements between Honeywell International Inc and E I du Pont de Nemours and Co related to the sale of a next-generation refrigerant in automotive air conditioning systems.

The commission voted to close the investigation in accordance with a recent initiative to close older, pending investigations where appropriate, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

