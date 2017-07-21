FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 天前
Honeywell's profit rises 5.5 percent
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月21日

Honeywell's profit rises 5.5 percent

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc reported a 5.5 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by strength in its aerospace, and performance materials and technologies businesses.

The U.S. technology and manufacturing company also raised the low end of its full-year earnings per share forecast by 10 cents.

The net income attributable to Honeywell increased to $1.39 billion, or $1.80 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $1.32 billion, or $1.70 per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $10.08 billion from $9.99 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

