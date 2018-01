Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss on Friday, driven by a $3.8 billion tax provision, while also increasing revenue by 8.6 percent.

The net loss was $2.41 billion, or $3.18 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $1.03 billion, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)