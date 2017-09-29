FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honeywell ups dividend, CNBC says aerospace spinoff on ice
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月29日 / 下午1点42分 / 19 天前

Honeywell ups dividend, CNBC says aerospace spinoff on ice

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc will increase its annual divided by 12 percent as of the fourth quarter of this year, the company said on Friday, as it resists pressure from investors to part with its aerospace unit.

Separately, CNBC cited sources as saying that the company would not now spin off the aerospace unit, as activist investor Daniel Loeb and his hedge fund Third Point LLC have demanded.

Honeywell was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

