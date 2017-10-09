FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honeywell to disclose results of portfolio review on Tuesday
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月9日 / 晚上9点33分 / 9 天前

Honeywell to disclose results of portfolio review on Tuesday

2 分钟阅读

Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc said on Monday it would disclose the results of its portfolio review before markets open on Tuesday.

Honeywell is resisting pressure from activist hedge fund Third Point LLC, which has urged the company to spin off its entire aerospace division, a move Third Point believes could create $20 billion in shareholder value.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Honeywell was planning to spin off certain non-core assets and create at least two new publicly listed companies.

Honeywell is considering placing its turbochargers business, which produces components that improve the performance and efficiency of cars and trucks, into one of the newly created companies, the sources said.

Honeywell currently lists turbochargers as part of its aerospace business. The sources did not disclose which other assets Honeywell was looking to spin off.

The aerospace business, Honeywell’s biggest, makes auxiliary power units and engines for aircraft made by Bombardier Inc , Textron Inc and General Dynamics Corp, among other products.

Honeywell’s other businesses include energy efficient products and solutions for homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, and sensing, safety and security technologies for buildings, homes and industries.

The company said it will hold a conference call with investors at 8.00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below