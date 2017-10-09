Honeywell to disclose results of portfolio review on Tuesday

Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc said on Monday it would disclose the results of its portfolio review before markets open on Tuesday.

Honeywell is resisting pressure from activist hedge fund Third Point LLC, which has urged the company to spin off its entire aerospace division, a move Third Point believes could create $20 billion in shareholder value.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Honeywell was planning to spin off certain non-core assets and create at least two new publicly listed companies.

Honeywell is considering placing its turbochargers business, which produces components that improve the performance and efficiency of cars and trucks, into one of the newly created companies, the sources said.

Honeywell currently lists turbochargers as part of its aerospace business. The sources did not disclose which other assets Honeywell was looking to spin off.

The aerospace business, Honeywell’s biggest, makes auxiliary power units and engines for aircraft made by Bombardier Inc , Textron Inc and General Dynamics Corp, among other products.

Honeywell’s other businesses include energy efficient products and solutions for homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, and sensing, safety and security technologies for buildings, homes and industries.

The company said it will hold a conference call with investors at 8.00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)