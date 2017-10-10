FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Honeywell spins off units worth $7.5 bln in sales, keeps aerospace
2017年10月10日 / 上午10点44分 / 8 天前

CORRECTED-Honeywell spins off units worth $7.5 bln in sales, keeps aerospace

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects headline and second paragraph to show value referred to annualized sales)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc will spin off its home and ADI global distribution business and transportation systems into two independent, publicly-traded companies by the end of 2018, the company said on Tuesday.

Honeywell said the two businesses were together worth $7.5 billion in annualized sales. The changes defy calls by one of its shareholders, activist hedge fund Third Point LLC, to spin off its aerospace division. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

