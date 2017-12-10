FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Troubled Hong Kong penny stock firm appoints new leadership following arrests
频道
专题
焦点：英国致力于退欧后与欧盟达成全面性自由贸易协议
英国退欧
焦点：英国致力于退欧后与欧盟达成全面性自由贸易协议
狗年展望：不确定的美元和相对确定人民币
深度分析
狗年展望：不确定的美元和相对确定人民币
中国11月信贷及社融超预期经济显韧性 强监管下政策中性偏紧难动摇
中国财经
中国11月信贷及社融超预期经济显韧性 强监管下政策中性偏紧难动摇
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 10, 2017 / 1:03 PM / in a day

Troubled Hong Kong penny stock firm appoints new leadership following arrests

2 分钟阅读

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong penny stock firm announced the appointment of new leadership following the anti-graft agency’s arrest of its three executive directors last week.

Convoy Global Holdings Ltd was identified as part of a network of penny-stock firms whose share prices crashed spectacularly in June.

It has appointed Johnny Chen, a former chairman of China at Zurich Insurance Group and former executive member of the Greater-China Management Board at PricewaterhouseCoopers, as its executive director and interim chairman of the board, it said on Sunday.

It has also appointed Yap E-hock and Ip Yee-kwan as its executive directors, and named three new independent non-executive directors, Francine Fu, Martin Pak and Yan Tat-wah, it said in a stock exchange statement.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption, in its first ever joint operation with markets watchdog the Securities and Futures Commission, arrested Convoy’s three executive directors, Wong Lee-man, Fong Sut-sam and Chan Lai-yee last week.

The trio was suspended by the company following the arrests.

Reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by Keith Weir

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below