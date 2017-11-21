Hewlett Packard CEO Whitman says she has no plans for political office

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chief Executive Officer Meg Whitman, who announced on Tuesday she will step down early next year, said she has no plans to run for public office.

“I stay active in politics by contributing to candidates from both sides of the aisle who I agree with on core issues, but aside from that, I have no plans to get involved directly,” Whitman told Reuters in a statement.

Whitman ran unsuccessfully for California governor in 2010, and she has served on the presidential campaigns of Republican former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. She endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.