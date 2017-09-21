FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HPE plans 5,000 job cuts -Bloomberg
2017年9月21日

HPE plans 5,000 job cuts -Bloomberg

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is planning to cut at least 5,000 workers as part of a broader effort to reduce costs amid mounting competition, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The reductions of about 10 percent of the company's total workforce of 50,000 are expected to start before the end of the year, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2xiAgYx)

The cuts are likely to affect workers in the United States and abroad, including managers, Bloomberg added. The company could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

