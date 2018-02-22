FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 9:20 PM / a day ago

HP Inc reports three-fold jump in profit due to tax gain

1 分钟阅读

Feb 22 - HP Inc reported a more than three-fold rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday as the company, formed out of the 2015 split of Hewlett-Packard Co, benefited from changes in the U.S. tax law and sold more personal computers and printers.

Net earnings rose to $1.94 billion, or $ 1.16 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, from $611 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company reported a one-time tax gain of $1.03 billion in the quarter.

Revenue rose to $14.52 billion from $12.68 billion.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

